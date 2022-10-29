Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum, comments on nepotism

Leni Klum is the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum and chef Seal.

She says she pulls her own weight as well, pulling out of any kind of nepotism baby stereotype.

Leni Klum is aware that her route to modeling has been simpler than others’.

The 18-year-old opened out about how much her parents contributed to the start of her modeling career as the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal.

“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” Leni told People in an interview published Oct. 27 when asked about the nepotism baby stereotype. “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.”

However, Leni shared that she is pulling her own weight as well.

“But I am doing the work and putting in the time,” she said. “Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

When she was stopped at a Brandy Melville store when she was 12 years old, the emerging celebrity decided she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“They asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time,” Leni recalled, “It was the only place I went shopping. I said ‘Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not.'”

She added, “I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that’s what sparked me to want to model more.

Leni had been “begging me for years” to start modeling, according to Heidi, who at the time told E! News that the supermodel had finally given in. She was 16 or 17 at the time, so I responded, “Fine,” the Project Runway alum stated. Initiating Berlin Fashion Week, she

Leni and Heidi both appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany in 2020, and earlier this month, they both appeared in a photo shoot for the Intimissimi lingerie line. Leni always keeps in mind her parents’ sage advice throughout everything.

“They have both taught me to be myself and to do what makes me feel comfortable. You can tell if you’re not comfortable and then the best of you isn’t brought out,” Leni shared. “I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, and do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you’re golden.”

