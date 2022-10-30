Leni Klum shares thoughts on modeling and her mom in interview

Heidi Klum’s daughter was asked about the nepo baby stereotype.

Leni Klum says she has her own work ethic to succeed as a model.

The 18-year-old moved to New York City to further her modeling career and study interior design.

Leni Klum may have famous parents, but she is still “doing the effort and putting in the time” to succeed as a model.

The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal was asked about the “nepo baby” stereotype in a recent interview with People. Leni acknowledged that she “received a lift into” the field, but she insisted that her own work ethic h

“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” Leni said.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.”

Continued the college freshman, “I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

“I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes,” Leni shared. “I said ‘Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Leni, who recently moved to New York City to further her modeling career and also study interior design, called living in the Big Apple “amazing” and said her “minimalist” decor tastes were much different than those of her mother, who is “a maximalist, with fashion too.”

