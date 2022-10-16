Advertisement
Leonardo Di Caprio to witness in money laundering lawsuit

  • Leonardo Di Caprio is one of 72 witnesses prepped in the money laundering case against Fugees member Pras Michel.
  • Fugees member Pras Michel is charged with conspiracy and manipulating records in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad or IMDB scam.
  • Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street is said to have had some of its funding from 1MDB.
Leonardo Di Caprio is one of 72 witnesses prepped in the money laundering case against Fugees member Pras Michel.

For the trial, in which Michel is charged with conspiracy and manipulating records in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad or IMDB scam, the Feds have prepared a lengthy list of witnesses, according to Politico.

Oscar-winning actor Martin Scorsese’s 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which he also directed, is said to have had some of its funding come from 1MDB in some way.

The Revenant actor previously provided covert testimony to a Washington, D.C. grand jury over his alleged involvement in the scandal in 2019.

Authorities further asserted that Michel, the defendant, transferred a sizeable sum from Low into the 2012 campaign of Barack Obama.

Michel, though, entered a not guilty plea to the allegations made against him in 2019. However, once it was allegedly discovered that the accused was lobbying the Trump administration through a back-channel campaign to withdraw the accusations against 1MDB, the Feds levied more charges in 2021.

Entertainment News


End of Article
