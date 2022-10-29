Letitia Wright to be seen in upcoming biopic ‘The Silent Twins’

The Silent Twins is directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska.

It has just revealed that the movie will premiere exclusively on Peacock.

It tells the tough tale of two Black sisters.

Letitia Wright in the upcoming biography ‘The Silent Twins’ before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hits theatres, that amazed her fans.

Focus Features has just revealed that the movie will premiere exclusively on Peacock in early November.

It is based on the real-life story of June (Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance) and was adapted for the big screen from the best-selling book of the same name by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

The Silent Twins, directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, who also created the hauntingly beautiful 2015 film The Lure, tells the tough tale of two Black sisters who have vowed to only communicate with one another.

Both girls experience criticism from their friends as a result of their unique customs and growing up as the only Black children in a small town in Wales in the 1970s.

Later, society also speculates and scrutinizes them. In order to build a unique universe and language for themselves as children, June and Jennifer withdrew into each other.

However, they soon discovered that society doesn’t always value individuals who choose to live outside of the boundaries.

The screenplay by Andrea Seigel examines the twins’ writings and institutionalization, as reported by Wallace, using both the stop-motion animation and the dreamlike images distinctive of Smoczynska’s filmography.

The sisters came up with a method for expressing their thoughts and comprehension of the universe, which enabled them to write lyrical poetry.

Due to their difficulty interacting with people, June and Jennifer are sent to an institution that turns out to be more damaging than helpful when they are deemed to be mentally unfit.

The females engage in antisocial behaviour, which makes those who don’t understand them feel even more contempt for them.

The Silent Sisters executive producer Wright described it as “a horrible story, and one of loss and one of pain, but one of amazing misunderstanding” in an interview with source.

The production, which also stars Jodhi May as Marjorie Wallace, Jack Bandeira, Treva Etienne, and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, was executive produced by screenwriter Seigel and director Smoczynska.

The Black Phone by Scott Derrickson and Honk for Jesus, both of which had their world premieres on the streaming site on November 4, will now be joined by The Silent Twins.

The official synopsis is below, along with a link to the trailer:

Based on the lives of June and Jennifer Gibbons, identical twins in real life who lived in a small town in Wales as the sole Black family.

Due to their inability to speak to anyone save each other, the two became known as “the silent twins.”

When separated, they created their own language and went into catatonia. The story begins when the girls, now teens, are sentenced to Broadmoor, a notorious psychiatric hospital, where they must decide whether to split up and survive or perish together following a spree of vandalism motivated by an American boy they both idolize.

