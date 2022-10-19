Advertisement
Let's recall Sunny Deol's hit movies on his 66th birthday

Let’s recall Sunny Deol’s hit movies on his 66th birthday

Articles
Let’s recall Sunny Deol’s hit movies on his 66th birthday

Let’s recall Sunny Deol’s hit movies on his 66th birthday

  • The actor has won two Best Actor National Film Awards.
  • He is one of Bollywood’s most esteemed performers with 39 years of experience.
  • His upcoming films include Gadar 2, Soorya and Chup: The Revenge of the Artist.
Today is Sunny Deol’s birthday. He is one of Bollywood’s most esteemed performers with 39 years of experience. The sequel Apne 2 will be his next feature. Let’s remember his Bollywood movie on his birthday.

Sunny Deol has won two Best Actor National Film Awards. Indian government presents National Film Awards.

Look at some of his popular films:

Darr (1993)

Romantic thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla. Rahul stalks Juhi Chawla (as Kiran). Kiran wants Sunny Deol (as Sunil). What happens? Watch it today.

Ghatak (1996)

Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Amrish Puri star in this Rajkumar Santoshi-directed action thriller. Gangsters terrorised a colony in this film. Who will defend this colony? Watch this riveting tale.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

The 1947 Indian Partition is the setting for Anil Sharma’s film. This love film starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel was a huge blockbuster.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

Samir Karnik’s action-comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana stars Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol. Visit this thrilling roller coaster.

Chup: The Revenge of the Artist (2022)

This criminal thriller stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. A police inspector must catch a serial killer.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has a number of upcoming flicks to anticipate. In addition, he is filming a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. Following this, he will appear in the film Soorya. We anticipate seeing him on the big screen shortly.

