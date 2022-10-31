Advertisement
Liam Hemsworth Is excited to Replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher

  • Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.
  • Cavill had announced he would not be returning for Season 4. The Hunger Games actor will reprise his role as Superman in the next DC Comics movies.
  • The Witcher’s third episode is scheduled to premiere in 2023.
The protagonist character of the popular Netflix series The Witcher has been replaced with Liam Hemsworth after Henry Cavill declared he would not be returning.

The Superman actor, 39, endorsed the Hunger Games alum’s takeover in his exit announcement. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill explained in a statement on Saturday, October 29. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth, 32, expressed his delight in joining the series, which is based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the ensuing video game franchise.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

In the popular Netflix series, which began in 2018, Geralt wanders the Continent battling monsters, mages, and other foes. He creates an odd family while defending the Cintran princess Ciri (Freya Allan) from captors, together with the formidable witch Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Season 3 is still available to viewers, and Cavill is the main monster hunter. The Witcher’s third episode is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

One week prior to the announcement of his resignation, it was revealed that the British actor would reprise his role as Superman in the next DC Comics movies from Warner Bros. He unexpectedly appeared in Black Adam as Clark Kent, and he declared that he is indeed back in the tights.

