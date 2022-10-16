Life-threatening experience of Prince Harry being dragged by rhino

Prince Harry was dragged by a rhinoceros.

The encounter happened during the Duke of Sussex’s tour of Africa.

The rhino charged Harry when it was being tried to subdue it.

After the Duke experienced a potentially fatal encounter, Prince Harry’s visit to the Rhino Conservative Botswana in 2015 garnered media attention.

During the royal tour of Africa, the Duke of Sussex was dragged by a rhinoceros that hadn’t received enough tranquillizer.

The beast charged Harry when it was being tried to subdue it, dragging him for up to 20 metres.

Map Ives, a conservationist, is quoted in Katie Nicholl’s new book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love as saying: “While [the rhino] was drugged and groggy, it had sufficient strength to get to its feet and wobble onward.

The rhino, which is a dangerous animal to work with, dragged Harry and the crew around for a while. It was hairy. Six men were attached to the ropes, and before any of them were able to stop the line, they were all dragged for about 20 meters.

“I told Harry and the boys to get the dust out [of] their noses and get on with it. My chaps end up on their faces at least once a day. It was bloody funny, actually.”

The environmentalist claimed the prince had “a hell of a sense of humor.”

