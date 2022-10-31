Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as Hocus Pocus characters for Halloween.

The Riverdale stars were dressed as the Sanderson sisters from the 1993 film.

They shared photos of themselves in costume on Instagram.

A month after the release of the prequel to the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, Riverdale actors Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch dressed as the Sanderson sisters.

Sarah, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was embodied by Lili, while Camila played Mary, portrayed by Kathy Najimy, and Winifred, the main witch, portrayed by Bette Midler in the films, by Madelaine.

The Riverdale actresses shared photos of themselves wearing costumes from designer Marco Marco on Instagram. Lili captioned a group pic, “It’s just a little HOCUS POCUS.” She also captioned a solo photo with a line her character says in Hocus Pocus: “Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!”

On her page, Madelaine wrote, “SISTAAAAAS.” She also shared a solo pic, quoting a line her character says in Hocus Pocus 2: “This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it.”

Madelaine also shared a TikTok video of herself in costume lip-synching one of Winifred’s lines from the original movie: “Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!”

One of the many celebrity-studded holiday parties hosted this weekend was Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood, where Lili, Camila, and Madelaine donned their costumes.

