List of what Buckingham Palace can not show on television revealed

An areal view of Buckingham Palace

  • Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby says he was startled at the extent of control Buckingham Palace had over what was shown and what was not.
  • Communications from the Palace directing which bits of the film may be displayed in future programs arrived “almost simultaneously,” Dimblebys says.
  • He revealed some of the things that were not to be shown on television.
David Dimbleby, a veteran broadcaster, has attacked Buckingham Palace for its list of items that were not to be shown on television during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

During an interview, he stated that he was startled at the extent of control the Palace had over what was shown and what was not.

During the live broadcast from St. George’s chapel, he stated that the team was not under “any injunctions,” but rather instructed, “to be courteous and not show the King in floods of tears or dwell on it.”

According to Dimbleby, communications from Buckingham Palace directing which bits of the film may not be displayed in future programs arrived “almost simultaneously.”

He listed the contents of the emails, saying, “Prince George touching his nose, ‘Don’t show it.’ And it went on. Beatrice and Eugenie leaving St George’s, ‘Not to be shown.’

