Lizzo opens up about her revealing stage attire, calling ‘female empowerment’

Lizzo recently discussed about her revealing stage attire.

The singer-songwriter claimed that Beyoncé’s leotard from 2008 served as her influence.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won an award at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Lizzo recently discussed how her revealing stage attire conveyed a strong message of “female empowerment.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the vocalist of Juice stated, “When it’s sexual, it’s mine.”

The singer said, “Black women are hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously. Because of the structure of racism, if you’re thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you’re closer to being a woman .”

Speaking about her daring stage attire, the Truth Hurts singer claimed that Beyoncé’s famed black leotard from the 2008 music video Single Ladies served as her influence.

“I can’t even put into words what Beyoncé did for so many people. She was the beginning of Black women celebrating their curves—although she was on the smaller end of the spectrum—but she was our only representation,” reasoned the creator of the classic song About Damn Time.

The singer-songwriter told the site, “It seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone.”

Lizzo stated, “I wanted to be like a dancer, and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance, and flexibility.”

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the award for Outstanding Competition Program.

Lizzo stated during her award speech, “Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.'”

