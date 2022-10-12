Lizzo talks about being bullied at school by her peers

Lizzo recently talked about how she was picked on at school because of the music she liked.

“It was a Black school,” said the Grammy winner in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

My Skin hit-maker explained, “Mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends… They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris, and I was into Radiohead’s OK Computer.”

“I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers – they’d yell, ‘White girl!’” recalled Lizzo.

About Damn Time singer shared she was also bullied for the way she’s dressed at school.

“I was wearing these flared bell-bottoms with embroidery down it – and they’d say, ‘You look like a white girl, why do you want to look like a hippie?’” remarked Juice crooner.

Lizzo told outlet, “I wanted to be accepted so bad; not fitting in really hurt.”

The songstress however found a “defence mechanism” to deal with harsh words at the time.

“My defence mechanism was humour. I became the class clown, that’s a kind of perceived confidence,” stated Truth Hurts singer.

Lizzo revealed, “I have the type of social anxiety where I get louder and funnier the more stressed, I am.”

