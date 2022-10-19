London rapper Little Simz wins the Mercury Prize

Little Simz wins Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize for his album “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”.

Artist, real name Simbiatu ‘Simbi’ Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, explores personal and political themes on her fourth album.

Other nominees included singer Harry Styles of “One Direction” and others.

London: Rapper Little Simz of London won Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize on Tuesday for his album “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,” besting a field that included singer Harry Styles of “One Direction” and others.

As she accepted the £25,000 (28,700 euros, $28,300) prize at the London ceremony, the 28-year-old said she was “very, very overwhelmed” and paid respect to her brother and colleague Inflo.

“We created this album together, there were times in the studio I didn´t know if I was going to finish this record, I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and he stuck by me and pushed me to deliver,” she said.

The artist, real name Simbiatu ´Simbi´ Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, explores personal and political themes on her fourth album.

She told the Guardian outlet that the album expressed her feeling of “being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I´m able to express it if it´s not through my art”.

The award ceremony at the legendary Apollo venue in Hammersmith, west London was broadcast by the BBC, and featured performances by all of the acts, although Styles had to pre-record his.

