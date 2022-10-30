Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Louis Walsh reveals it was fun working with Simon Cowell

Louis Walsh reveals it was fun working with Simon Cowell

Articles
Advertisement
Louis Walsh reveals it was fun working with Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh

Advertisement
  • Louis Walsh was a judge alongside Simon Cowell on The X Factor.
  • He revealed that Cowell would put on a fake accent and phone him up out of the blue.
  • Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes was to transform him into an Oompa Loompa.
Advertisement

Louis Walsh revealed that collaborating with Simon Cowell was always enjoyable.

Louis, 70, who was a judge alongside Simon on The X Factor, provided insight into his old boss’s humorous attitude by stating that the music mogul would put on a fake accent and phone out of the blue pretending to be a man named Wolfgang.

He stated, “One day I was walking in London and my phone rang and I answered.

“He said ‘This is Wolfgang in Germany, you are Mr Walsh, you manage the Westlife?’

“I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘I want to talk to you, we have a really big deal for yoghurt in Germany, would you be interested? Do the boys like yoghurt’.

I didn’t know so I said ‘yeah, they will’.

Advertisement

Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes: having X Factor production employees transform him into an Oompa Loompa without his knowledge.

“It was a prank and he loved doing that. Every day was fun with him. Every day.”

Also Read

Simon Cowell signs new deal to continue franchise of ‘Got Talent’
Simon Cowell signs new deal to continue franchise of ‘Got Talent’

Simon Cowell has struck an incredible deal with Syco Entertainment. He will...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story