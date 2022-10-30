Louis Walsh reveals it was fun working with Simon Cowell

Louis Walsh was a judge alongside Simon Cowell on The X Factor.

He revealed that Cowell would put on a fake accent and phone him up out of the blue.

Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes was to transform him into an Oompa Loompa.

Louis Walsh revealed that collaborating with Simon Cowell was always enjoyable.

Louis, 70, who was a judge alongside Simon on The X Factor, provided insight into his old boss’s humorous attitude by stating that the music mogul would put on a fake accent and phone out of the blue pretending to be a man named Wolfgang.

He stated, “One day I was walking in London and my phone rang and I answered.

“He said ‘This is Wolfgang in Germany, you are Mr Walsh, you manage the Westlife?’

“I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘I want to talk to you, we have a really big deal for yoghurt in Germany, would you be interested? Do the boys like yoghurt’.

I didn’t know so I said ‘yeah, they will’.

Louis also revealed another of Cowell’s practical jokes: having X Factor production employees transform him into an Oompa Loompa without his knowledge.

“It was a prank and he loved doing that. Every day was fun with him. Every day.”