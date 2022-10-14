Advertisement
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen mourns mother's death

Articles
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen mourns mother's death

  • Shayne Jansen revealed his mother’s death on Thursday.
  • He wrote that he had been ‘inseparable’ from her for the last year.

Shayne Jansen revealed his mother Karen’s death on social media on Thursday, claiming it had left him ‘broken inside.’

On an emotional note, The Love Is Blind singer, 33, uploaded a sequence of photos of the couple, detailing his closeness with his loving mother.

He wrote, “I lost my best friend today. For the last year, we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night.”

Shayne added, “I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support”

He also posted a screenshot of one of their text conversations, writing, “You see what I had to deal with? Always words of affirmation. Trying to laugh but I’m lost right now.”

He was bombarded with messages of support, including one from former co-star love interest Shaina Hurley, who wrote, “We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne we’re here for you.”

Vanessa Lachey, the presenter of Love Is Blind, also expressed her sympathy, tweeting, “Sending you Love. I’m so sorry.”

Shayne then added, “You are all incredible. She used to brag about getting 100 comments on Facebook she will be beside herself.”

