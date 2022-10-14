‘Lovebirds’ Kate and Prince William post ‘subtle nice gestures’

Advertisement
Kate Middleton and Prince William have set couple objectives after their latest public appearance, in which she was seen staring at her husband with ‘love.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Coach Core, a programme founded by the couple’s royal charity, yesterday in Olympic Park.

In a classic blue Chanel jacket, the mother-of-three looked stunning. Fans were taken aback by her little expression of devotion for her hubby.

A picture of Kate beaming and joking with the prince went viral on social media, with fans lavishing admiration on the couple.

“The way the Princess of Wales is looking at her husband!” “Love seeing their subtle sweet gestures,” one remark said, while another concurred.

A third user posted three photos of Kate with a delighted grin on her face as she looked at William. “Lovebirds!!!!” read the caption.

