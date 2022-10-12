Lucas Bravo, of Emily in Paris plays prank on George Clooney

Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney and it backfired.

During an interview, Kimmel brought up that Clooney is known for being a notorious prankster.

He asked if Bravo played any pranks on him.

Lucas Bravo, of Emily in Paris fame, pulled a George Clooney practical joke that backfired.

In the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise from Universal Pictures, Bravo co-stars with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Kaitlyn Dever.

The actor recently discussed his experience filming the movie in Australia during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Clooney is a noted practical joker, so Kimmel brought up the subject and inquired if the seasoned actor had ever perpetrated pranks on him.

In response, Bravo said that while Kaitlyn was working on set, Clooney would stop by daily and inquire about her favourite Batman. Bravo then wondered what would happen if Clooney “arrives on set one day and goes to his closet and finds a cheap, old-school, ’70s Adam West outfit in place of his daily costume.”

Bravo was advised by director Ol’ Parker to wear the costume while filming with him. Lucas also did.

He deduced from that that he believed he had maybe been duped.

In addition, Bravo revealed some information regarding his acting career.

He recalled receiving an invitation to Los Angeles from a buddy while he was studying law in France. Bravo made the decision to travel to Los Angeles for a break even though he had no plans to become an actor.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn the language for a break,” he shared.

“I mean, I was top of my class in English but when I arrived in L.A., I realised I didn’t speak a word of English. And I had nothing. I would ask a friend for one dollar every day and go to Taco Bell to have a cheesy double beef burrito for 99 cents.”

The actor recalled, “I was broke and happiest I’ve ever been.”

Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy in which he co-stars with Maria Bakalova, just came to an end on Bravo. The next time we’ll meet him is in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris by Anthony Fabian.

