Lynne Spears tries to get in touch with her daughter, Britney

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears’ mother, is apparently “trying” very hard to contact her estranged daughter while professing her regrets on social media.

The Hold Me Closer singer wrote a lengthy Instagram post in which she claimed that her family’s “true problem” is that they think “in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all.”

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” the pop star added. “For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure.”

Commenting on her post, Lynne pleaded for Britney’s forgiveness, writing, “I’m sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!”

“Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person!” she added. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Following this, a source close to the singer’s mom told that she has been “trying, trying, trying to get in touch” with Britney over the phone.

The insider added that Lynne feels “helpless,” leaving her with “no choice but to resort to social media.”

