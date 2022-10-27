Macchio believes Netflix will revive the series Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio spoke with Collider about his just-published memoir, “Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me!”

. The actor also addressed the possibility of a sixth season.

He feels there is a “high confidence” that the series will continue.

Ralph Macchio, actor of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, recently spoke with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff about his just-published memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me! Even though the interview was mostly about the book, we couldn’t leave without asking Macchio about the future of the cherished Netflix series and whether or not a sixth season would be in the works. He did state that he feels there is a “high confidence” that the tale of Danny, Johnny, and the rest of the cast of characters will have a new chapter, despite the fact that nothing has been verified.

Nemiroff inquired about the possibility of a Season 6 during the interview and asked the actor if he believed that the commencement of production on the following season was a given. While there is “no assurance,” Macchio responds that there are many chances for a Part 6.

There’s no locked guarantees in anything, correct? In life. But there’s a high confidence and discussions, but we don’t have that official word. But I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling the book is not going to hurt our chances either. I think it’s just nice to have me speak of the journey of almost 40 years in the shoes of Daniel LaRusso and what it’s been like for me personally and how it represents nostalgia and contemporary relevance at the same time. That’s just very unique to have a story that’s ongoing and a character that has been so impactful and inspirational, aspirational, wish fulfilling for so many people and so many generations now.

Nemiroff voiced that it would boggle her mind to not have an official word on the series’ continuation in the near future, to which Macchio agreed, simply replying, “I hope so. I think you’re probably right, but we’ll see.”

