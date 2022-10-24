Madeha Naqvi, a Pakistani news anchor , wouldn’t let fat-shaming trolls get away on her watch

A son was just born to the accomplished anchor and Pakistani politician Faisal Subzwari

She shared a number of images online so that internet users may see a preview of her new life

Advertisement

She was however taught to lose weight in order to be more attractive and was fat shamed.

The single mother didn’t take the criticism lightly and addressed the stigma associated with women gaining weight after giving birth in a different Instagram post.

Madeha Naqvi’s Instagram post read, “To all those people specially men who are sooo concerned about my weight gain. Also sending loads of love and strength to the mothers and to be mothers. this is truly the best and most beautiful phase of your lives.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Madeha Naqvi (@madeha.naqvi) Advertisement

The 36-year-old host received praise from online users for confronting these haters.

In terms of his professional life, Naqvi has collaborated with a number of renowned television news networks, including GEO TV, Bol News, and Dunya News, to name a few.

Also Read Journalist Madeha Naqvi shares adorable pictures with her cute son Madeha Naqvi is a Pakistan Journalist and well-known news anchor. She is...