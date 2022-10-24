Journalist Madeha Naqvi shares adorable pictures with her cute son
Madeha Naqvi is a Pakistan Journalist and well-known news anchor. She is...
She was however taught to lose weight in order to be more attractive and was fat shamed.
The single mother didn’t take the criticism lightly and addressed the stigma associated with women gaining weight after giving birth in a different Instagram post.
Madeha Naqvi’s Instagram post read, “To all those people specially men who are sooo concerned about my weight gain. Also sending loads of love and strength to the mothers and to be mothers. this is truly the best and most beautiful phase of your lives.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The 36-year-old host received praise from online users for confronting these haters.
In terms of his professional life, Naqvi has collaborated with a number of renowned television news networks, including GEO TV, Bol News, and Dunya News, to name a few.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.