Madeha Naqvi lashes out over a fan for calling her “fat”

Journalist Madeha Naqvi has a long career in the industry. She is adored for her savvy and personable presenting manner. She has hosted morning shows for news channels, making her one of Pakistan’s most knowledgeable morning show hosts. Madeha Naqvi has continued to work as a news reporter while being married to the politician Faisal Sabzwari. She recently blessed with a baby boy.

Madeha has always been tall and has maintained an excellent level of fitness throughout her career.

But she naturally put on weight after giving birth, and she now appears slightly healthier. Although Madeha still appears to be in excellent health.

However, one of her followers called her fat for having a minor weight gain. Madeha confronted the follower and demanded to know why he was so disturbed by her growing “chubby,” asking him if she was taking his meals. Madeha further stated that she wonders why males are so quick to criticize women for gaining weight when they are unable to have children of their own.

She wrote along with her post, “To all those people specially men who are sooo concerned about my weight gain. Also sending loads of love and strength to the mothers and to be mothers  this is truly the best and most beautiful phase of your lives.”

Madeha responded to the troll by doing the following:

 

A post shared by Madeha Naqvi (@madeha.naqvi)

