Edition: English
Edition: English

Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Articles
Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

  • Madhuri Dixit just spent INR 48 crore on an apartment in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Worli.
  • The news was made public by Zapkey.com, which had access to the document.
  • The reservation was made on September 8, and the property is in the Indiabulls Blu project.
Madhuri Dixit just spent INR 48 crore on an apartment in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Worli.

The news was made public by Zapkey.com, which had access to the document. The reservation was made on September 8, and the property is in the Indiabulls Blu project.

The apartment that Madhuri reserved is on the 53rd floor and is 5,384 square feet. The building has seven places to park cars.

The Indiabulls website shows that the property has a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. There is also a swimming pool, a football field, a tennis court, a squash court, a gym, a cricket net, and a badminton court on the property.

Before 2021, Dixit rented an apartment in the Indiabulls Blu building in Worli on the 29th floor. She paid INR 12.5 lakh per month to rent this house for three years.

Madhuri Dixit’s movie Maja Ma is currently showing on Prime Video. Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and many more are also in the movie.

