Madhuri Dixit dances on Ali Zafar’s ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ goes viral

Ali Zafar shares his wish to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh
Ali Zafar wants to work with Indian vocalist Arjit Singh. The Teefa...
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.
The video was uploaded by him on his own Instagram page.
The “Teefa in Trouble” actor frequently refers to the senior actress as his “childhood crush” in order to show his admiration for her.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva killed the video.
Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani actress, demonstrated her singing abilities earlier this year by performing O Re Piya by Madhuri Dixit on her official social media accounts.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Music News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.