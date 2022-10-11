Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit dances on Ali Zafar’s ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ goes viral

  • Madhuri Dixit’s dance video on Ali Zafar’s song Sun Re Sajaniya went viral.
  • The video was uploaded by him on his own Instagram page.
  • The Kalank diva killed the video.
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.

The video was uploaded by him on his own Instagram page.

The “Teefa in Trouble” actor frequently refers to the senior actress as his “childhood crush” in order to show his admiration for her.

 

With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva killed the video.

Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani actress, demonstrated her singing abilities earlier this year by performing O Re Piya by Madhuri Dixit on her official social media accounts.

