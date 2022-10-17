Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene claimed her celebrity status makes “certain things tough”

Madhuri Dixit secretly wed a US physician named Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999.

The couple just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Dr. Nene said Madhuri’s celebrity made things “tough or impossible” after the wedding.

Everyone was taken aback when Madhuri Dixit secretly wed a US physician named Dr. Shriram Nene. Their wedding day was October 17, 1999. The actor soon left India to begin a new life. Dr. Nene discussed their marriage and life with Madhuri, who was at the height of her fame when she quit the movies, in an interview from 2013.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene now reside in Mumbai with their sons and just recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. If you have a look at Madhuri’s social media, you’ll find the two of them spending time together while she cuts his hair or while she teaches her son Arin how to dance. Dr. Nene mentioned how Madhuri’s celebrity status made some things “tough or impossible” after the wedding in an old interview. This was “more the case in India than in the US,” he continued.

Despite what some may think, marriage affects us all in some way. All marriages experience certain changes, such as those to your schedules and family time. Having a life partner you can rely on is wonderful. You now need to take care of the family as a whole. In our situation, the fact that she is a celebrity makes some things challenging or impossible. In India than in the US, this is more prevalent. But it hasn’t really altered my personality or identity, Dr. Nene had previously told Filmfare.

He described Madhuri as low-key and down to earth in the same interview, adding that “not everyone in the industry was so humble.” As she continued to discuss their union, Dr. Nene added, “She (Madhuri) once claimed that getting married made her more communicative. She’s been rooted ever since. I am the idealist and the risk-taker. It turns out to be a fantastic combo. We share a lot of life lessons with one another. My desire and compulsive nature have definitely benefited my work. She benefits from having a laid-back personality. I have learned patience from her, and I have imparted organization to her.

Dr. Nene also talked about growing up in Los Angeles and having connections in the entertainment industry. He claimed that meeting Madhuri was energizing since she lacked pretense. He also revealed how their mutual friends put them in touch. Dr. Nene posted a throwback photo of himself and Madhuri on Instagram on Monday to wish her a happy anniversary. Dr. Nene mentioned Aristotle in the caption, saying that “love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.”

