Edition: English
Edition: English

Madison Prewett marries Grant Michael Troutt in Texas

Articles
  • Michael Troutt wed Grant Michael on October 29.
  • She was the runner-up on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.
  • He is the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt. “I have waited for this day my whole life,” she told a magazine in August.
Madison Prewett, a former contestant on The Bachelor, and Grant Michael Troutt were wed in a religious ceremony on October 29 in Texas.

“It’s like heaven knew I needed you,” the bride wrote on Instagram with a photo from her big day. “10.29.22.”

The 26-year-old bride had her makeup done by Natalie Mas and wore a dress and veil by NARDOS. Engaged Events Dallas was in charge of organising the celebration.

Naturally, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss of Bachelor Nation were there to witness the beginning of Madison and Grant’s new relationship. Madison was the runner-up on Peter Weber’s 2020 season.

When preacher Grant proposed in August, Madison posted a picture of the happy pair kissing with her engagement ring prominently displayed with the caption, “You were worth the wait.”

Indeed, he was. From when they met in Dec. 2021, their romance had felt like a fairy tale. “It’s been special since the first date,” Madison wrote on Instagram in May, “when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours.”

Five months later, they took a big leap in their relationship, going Instagram official. “So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town. Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy,” she wrote in May of her love, who is the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt. “I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

Madison Prewett, Grant Michael Troutt, Instagram

Now, they’ll have each other forever and always. “I have waited for this day my whole life,” she told People in August after their engagement. “I am so excited that it’s finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life.

