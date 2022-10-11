Madonna appears to reveal her sexuality in a TikTok video

Madonna appeared to reveal her sexuality in a lighthearted TikTok video.

Some have questioned whether she was actually coming out or just playing along with a trend.

She is currently promoting her new music video Hung Up on Tokischa.

Madonna, 64, was seen in a cream-colored dress carrying pink underpants in the clip. “If I miss, I’m Gay” said the video’s text.

The singer then makes an attempt to throw the offending underwear in the garbage, but it looks that she deliberately missed the target. The singer tosses her hand above her as the camera pans to her as though it’s no big thing.

Following the release of her new music video Hung Up on Tokischa, Madonna gave her 2005 classic Hung Up a contemporary, filthy twist. According to PEOPLE, Madonna, 62, and rapper Tokischa, 26, are shown dancing on each other, kissing, and presumably praying in the middle of a dance party in the music video, which was directed by Sasha Kasiuha.

Prior to this, on September 10, the two singers were photographed sitting in the front row for Marni’s SS23 Vol. 2 New York Fashion Week presentation. The two turned to face each other and shared an ardent, open-mouthed kiss during one particularly private time.

Although the TikTok video has left many fans perplexed, some have questioned whether Madonna was seriously considering coming out or was merely playing along with a trend.

However, the Material Girl has alluded to her to her sexuality in the past, but has mostly dated men in the public eye. In a 1991 profile for Advocate, the crooner said that “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

Moreover, during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance.

She was also reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996.

