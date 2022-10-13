Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, and Bhavana dress up for Karwa Chauth

Maheep Kapoor and her close friends are having a big party for Karwa Chauth in 2022.

She, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari were spotted at Anil Kapoor’s house.

Maheep also posted vintage photos of her annual Karwa Chauth celebrations on Thursday.

Maheep Kapoor and her close friends are having a big party for Karwa Chauth in 2022. She, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari were spotted at Anil Kapoor’s house for the annual Karwa Chauth celebration with Sunita Kapoor, Anil’s sister-in-law.

Maheep wore a green outfit, and her hands were decorated with mehendi; she also had a puja thali in her possession. Both Bhavana and Neelam wore suits, but Bhavana’s was pink and Neelam’s was multicoloured. Rima Jain and her son-in-law Anissa Malhotra were also seen.

Maheep also posted vintage photos of her annual Karwa Chauth celebrations on Thursday. One of the vintage pictures shows a pregnant Maheep with her mother-in-law Nirmal Kapoor and sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor, the mother of actor Sonam Kapoor. One of the pictures even featured Maheep’s late sister-in-law Sridevi. Maheep also showed her friends some of the show’s photos from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is available on Netflix. Read on to learn more about the joyous Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, complete with a full application of mehendi and some lively Bollywood tunes.

Maheep posted retro photos from previous Karwa Chauth gatherings with her followers on Instagram on Thursday. Many famous people, including Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, and Raveena Tandon, were spotted wearing colourful ethnic garb and taking part in the festival’s many rituals and ceremonies.

Maheep and baby Shanaya Kapoor, who was sitting on her mother’s lap, smiled for the camera during a previous Karwa Chauth ceremony. Maheep’s husband, the actor Sanjay Kapoor, was also featured in one of the pictures. In both, Maheep wears a stunning red bridal gown. Along with her ethnic Indian clothing, she also wore traditional Indian jewellery. Maheep is shown celebrating Karwa Chauth while very pregnant, wearing a full-length pink lehenga in another photo. Sunita and Nirmal were also included in the family photo.

Maheep wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies.” She added the hashtags ‘throwback memories’ and ‘spot the moon’ to her caption along with a range of emojis. Many celebs commented on Maheep’s post. Actor Anil Kapoor, who is the older brother of Maheep’s husband Sanjay, wrote, “Nostalgia; happiness forever Maheep.” He added heart emojis to his comment. Dropping a bunch of heart emojis, his wife Sunita commented, “Love these pics.”

Bhavana and Neelam Kothari also wished Maheep a ‘happy Karva Chauth’ in the comments section. Reacting to Maheep’s Karva Chauth photo while pregnant, a fan wrote, “Aap pregnancy mein kitne pyare lagre ho (you looked so sweet in your pregnancy).”

Jewellery designer Maheep also appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of the television series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. In addition to Neelam Kothari, who is wed to Samir Soni, Bhavana Pandey, who is wed to Chunky Panday, and Seema Sajdeh, who is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan, the show is supported by Karan Johar.