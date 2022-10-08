The Legend of Maula Jatt cast attends a press meeting.

The film will be released on October 13, 2022.

The film stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Goher Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Nayyar Ijaz, and a host of other outstanding actors.

Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released on October 13, 2022. Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Goher Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Nayyar Ijaz, and a host of other outstanding actors are featured in the film.

The cast of The Legend of Maula Jatt recently met with the media. The event was attended by Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Lashari, and Ammara Hikmat. Black outfits were worn by Mahira, Fawad, and Hamza, and they all looked stunning. Humaima Malick was lovely as she donned a green outfit.

On her Instagram, Mahira Khan also shared stunning photos of herself wearing a black dress. She appeared stunning in Mukho’s attire. Hamza, Humaima, and Fawad were all gorgeous to look at. Here are all the photos from the meet-and-greet, followed by some lovely Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick solo shots.

Advertisement

Also Read Humaima Malick opens up about bathroom problems she faced on ‘Maula Jatt’ set The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie. The...