Mahira Khan looks stunning in gold saree for Maula Jatt premiere 

  • Mahira Khan steped out for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ premiere.
  • The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released on October 13, 2022.
  • Mahira’s co-stars include Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Goher Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Nayyar Ijaz.
The big premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt took place in Doha, Qatar, last night. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were part of the film crew that was in Doha, Qatar. The fans in Qatar gave the cast of the movie a warm welcome. The movie and its creators received a positive reception from viewers.

Mahira Khan donned a golden and glittery saree for the Maula Jatt Doha premiere.

At the special premiere of the movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” which took place in Doha, Qatar, the cast was adorable. Golden is the color of Fawad and Mahira Khan’s matching ensembles. Mahira wore a stunning saree, and Fawad Khan wore a stunning Qameez Shalwar.

Here are the photos that Mahira posted:

The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released on October 13, 2022. Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Goher Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Nayyar Ijaz, and a host of other outstanding actors are featured in the film.

