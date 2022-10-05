Mahira Khan meets her emotional fan

Mahira Khan is one of Pakistan’s best movie and TV actresses.

She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shahrukh Khan, but she doesn’t care much about her status.

The Binn Roye star never misses a chance to show her fans that she’s real and cares about them.

Khan’s fans all over the world are just as excited and passionate as she is, and they would do anything to see the Humsafar actress. Khan recently met a huge fan who was so moved by the Superstar diva that she started crying when she saw her. While the fan was trying to get her emotions under control, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star gave her a hug and cupped her face in her hands, supposedly while saying something heartwarming.

Khan was apparently touched by the love the fan had shown. The Main Manto diva enjoys such gestures from her fans for her red carpet outfits and her sartorial choices.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie The Legend of Maula Jatt.

