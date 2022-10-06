The Legend of Maula jatt actress Mahira Khan talked about the hardest day of filming.

The movie’s producer, Amara Hekmat, put a video of the actor, Mahira, on her Instagram account. In the video, Mahira talked about the hardest day she had while making the movie.

Mahira Khan said that “The hardest thing for me to do was to shoot during a harsh winter. We traveled to Lahore for the purpose of shooting and the weather at the time was chilly and wet.”

The actress claimed that she trembled while the movie was being filmed and she was ill.

The actress continued, “My Punjabi would never have been that amazing while trembling, but the dialogues throughout the shoot were incredibly challenging.”

Maula Jatt, a popular movie from the 1970s, was turned into The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik are among the stars.

After more than two years of waiting, the new film by Bilal Lashari will be shown all over the country on October 13.