Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Khan under heavy backlash over dance video at the premiere

Mahira Khan under heavy backlash over dance video at the premiere

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Khan under heavy backlash over dance video at the premiere

Mahira Khan under heavy backlash over dance video at the premiere

Advertisement

The most-anticipated Pakistani movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is being shown for the first time today in Lahore. Everyone in the cast has been seen at the event.

Mahira Khan, who plays one of the main roles in the movie, was also seen at the event. The actress who plays “Mukho” in the movie was seen wearing a beautiful shocking pink suit and looking very cute.

A video of the beautiful super star Mahira dancing with joy on the day of the premiere of her most anticipated movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is making the rounds on social media. Well, she looks beautiful, but her dance was a bit too much. Check out the video!

Fans did not like her dance video at all, so they made fun of her. They all made fun of her age, and they all called her names in a mean way. Fans said that Khan isn’t right for Maula Jatt because she’s too old and she’s too pretty. They said that she doesn’t feel bad about dancing like this in clothes that are too short.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day
Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day

Mahira Khan, a famous actress, spent World Mental Health Day (10 October)...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Muneeb Butt reports cyberstalking against Feroze Khan
Muneeb Butt reports cyberstalking against Feroze Khan
Kartik Aaryan leased Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing Juhu flat
Kartik Aaryan leased Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing Juhu flat
Sara Ali Khan leaves collective to join Karan Johar production
Sara Ali Khan leaves collective to join Karan Johar production
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
Joe Trohman Says he will temporarily step away for his mental peace
Joe Trohman Says he will temporarily step away for his mental peace
Alizeh Shah stirs up temperature with new Tiktok videos
Alizeh Shah stirs up temperature with new Tiktok videos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story