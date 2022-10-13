The most-anticipated Pakistani movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is being shown for the first time today in Lahore. Everyone in the cast has been seen at the event.

Mahira Khan, who plays one of the main roles in the movie, was also seen at the event. The actress who plays “Mukho” in the movie was seen wearing a beautiful shocking pink suit and looking very cute.

A video of the beautiful super star Mahira dancing with joy on the day of the premiere of her most anticipated movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is making the rounds on social media. Well, she looks beautiful, but her dance was a bit too much. Check out the video!

Fans did not like her dance video at all, so they made fun of her. They all made fun of her age, and they all called her names in a mean way. Fans said that Khan isn’t right for Maula Jatt because she’s too old and she’s too pretty. They said that she doesn’t feel bad about dancing like this in clothes that are too short.

