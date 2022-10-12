Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day

Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day

Mahira Khan visits drug rehab center on world mental health day

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, a famous actress, spent World Mental Health Day (10 October) at the Alleviate Addiction Suffering (AAS) treatment facility to raise awareness and fight the stigma and shame associated with mental illness.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay actress listened to young children’s heartbreaking stories of how their addictions developed and how they battled them.

She posted a few pictures from her trip along with an emotional statement, “I spent a whole day at the AAS rehabilitation center for children as well as the all female facility. The stories I heard were heartcrushing.. ..
I can’t forget this one boy who had been taking heroin because of his brother – who used to sell drugs. This little innocent boy.. same age as my baby boy.. I could see the trauma in his eyes.
I will never forget the girl who hugged me and cried.. helplessly.. she was also a recovering heroin addict who had been gang raped mercilessly. I couldn’t help but cry with her. I am still so angry that she went through that. It makes my blood boil that those men are roaming around free!!”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“There are countless children, women and men suffering in our countries. Battling addiction, battling abuse of all kinds..”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story