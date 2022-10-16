Mahira Khan’s latest bold photoshoot breaks the Internet

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram.

She has 9.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 201,281 likes this far.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on December 21st, 1984 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2006 with the drama serial Humsafar.

Mahira’s sizzling snaps from her recent photoshoot have gone viral. The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 201,281 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 9.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

Advertisement