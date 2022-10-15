Maira Khan is having a fun time with ‘Tamasha’ contestants

Maira Khan is a well-known television actor.

Maira Khan is a well-known television actor. She started her acting career and found fame at a very young age. She produced the hit dramasCousins & Kisay Awaz Doon. After a brief hiatus, she returned to the entertainment world following the passing of her spouse. Her successful comeback endeavor was the drama Cheekh, and the public loved her acting.

The actress recently decided to participate in the reality show “Tamasha,” which propelled her to household fame. The majority of the contestants were inexperienced and struggling performers from Tamasha Ghar, although Khan was one of the most well-liked contestants in the house. Well, Maira Khan and Tamasha House formed an incredible friendship. Along with Aadi, Umer, Saeeda, Mareeha, and Seher, she also acquired new acquaintances. Saim was already a close friend of Maira Khan.

Take a look at these cute photos of Maira and her Tamasha friends:

