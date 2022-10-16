Makers of Maula Jatt issue a warning about action against piracy

Humaima Malick flaunts her curves in Cinderella dress at Maula Jutt premier
The Legend of Maula Jatt’s producer, Ammara Hikmat, and director, Bilal Lashari, today issued strong statements on Twitter warning against piracy of their just released blockbuster film.
Moreover, they warned against damaging the film and advised people to refrain from doing so.
Bilal Lashari stated, “Cinema screen ki phone say videos bana kar post mat karain. This is a crime aur jinhoon nay nahee dekhi unki film kharaab mat karain. Twaadi mehrbaani”.
Mayray pyaaray Pakistani bhaiyoon aur bhenoon. Bohat khush hoon keh aap sab ku film itni zyaada pasand arahi hay. Laykin cinema screen ki phone say videos bana kar post mat karain. This is a crime aur jinhoon nay nahee dekhi unki film kharaab mat karain. Twaadi mehrbaani.
— Bilal Lashari (@blashari) October 15, 2022
Ammara Hikmat, the CEO of Enclyclomedia, tweeted a curated poster of the warning:
#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt pic.twitter.com/q18PhZxwbc
— Ammara Hikmat (@AmmaraHikmat) October 15, 2022
Along with a thorough appeal for people to abstain from the crime, she also offered a statistic on the amount of links to The Legend of Maula Jatt unauthorised versions that were posted on YouTube and Facebook.
