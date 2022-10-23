Malaika Arora looks stunning in black saree

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality who appears in Hindi-language films. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008.

There is no question that she has won the hearts of individuals due to her acknowledgment and work in each branch of showbiz.

The Housefull actress occasionally shares breathtaking photos on her social media pages that have her followers drooling. Janhvi continued on her current path by posting a series of images on Instagram wearing a saree.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. As well as many of her fans are putting in interesting comments.

Also Read Famouse actresses wish happy birthday to Malaika Arora Today is Malaika Arora's birthday. Her friends and fans wished her happy...

Advertisement