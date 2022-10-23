Malaika Arora parties with Kareena and karisma Kapoor and others

Malaika Arora held a celebration at a restaurant in Mumbai to honour her 49th birthday.

She was joined by Tanya Gharvi, Guru Randhawa, Seema Sajdeh, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Seema Sajdeh, and Kareena Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, the boyfriend, also attended the event.

Malaika dressed in a white and blue ensemble for the celebration. Dark sunglasses and shoes that matched were also on her head. She posed for pictures with each of her pals. Kareena Kapoor arrived wearing flared pants, a black blazer, and a black bralette. Saif was spotted wearing a blue shirt and pants, while Karisma was wearing a black and white dress. Bhavana and Sophie arrived dressed in white. Amrita Arora appeared in a matching set.

On social media, Bollywood celebrities wished Malaika a happy birthday in spades. Ananya Panday shared a photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The hottest and coolest, and you make it all look so easy. Happy birthday Malla!!!Love you.”

Sonam Kapoor re-shared the Arjun Kapoor’s post that she captioned, “Happy happy birthday darling. You’re a beautiful soul..all my love.” Actor Dia Mirza posted a solo picture along with a caption, My Dearest Malla, keep shining brightest. Love love and more love.”

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also extended the wishes. She wrote, “Happy birthday to this happy positive force.” Actor Sophie Choudry dropped a picture featuring Malaika from their dance rehearsals.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy bday you stunning, inspiring, woman & bestest neighbour! Happiness, Love, Health always! Tons of love.” Kareena also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures with funny captions.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor sent his girlfriend a heartfelt birthday greeting by sharing a photo. He captioned, “The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine….” Karisma Kapoor also extended heartfelt birthday wish to ‘Malla’. She dropped a boomerang video, which is captioned, “Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times.”

Malaika is preparing to become a writer in the meantime. Her first book, which will be entirely on nutrition, will be written soon. In the book, Malaika—who also acts as a judge on the reality competition India’s Best Dancer—will offer her wellness advice.