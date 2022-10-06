Advertisement
Malala joins as executive producer for Pakistan’s Oscar bid, ‘Joyland’

  • Malala Yousafzai has joined Pakistan’s official Oscar entry, Joyland.
  • She will be taking charge as the film’s executive producer
  • Joyland is an internationally acclaimed Pakistani film.
Malala is a Pakistani activist for female education and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She received the honor at the age of 17, making her the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize ever. She is also the first Pashtun and the second Pakistani to have ever won the prize.

Malala Yousafzai is an important part of Joyland, which is Pakistan’s Oscar entry. Variety says that the film’s executive producer will be the country’s youngest Nobel Prize winner.

The Nobel laureate has joined the internationally acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, which just received an Oscar nomination.

She wrote, “You’re often told in Hollywood, implicitly or explicitly, that the characters are too young, too brown or too Muslim, or that if one show about a person of color is made, then that’s it — you don’t need to make another one. That needs to change.”

“Thank you @journomanori for a wonderful profile in @variety and taking the time to talk to me about my production company, Extracurricular, @strangerthingstv and my vision for a new Hollywood.”

