  • Malala Yousafzai to take charge as ‘Joyland’s’ Executive Producer
  • Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, is now the executive producer of Joyland, Pakistan’s official Oscars entry.
  • The news was reported by the magazine Variety, which also said that Malala has joined forces with Apple Inc. for three projects.
  • Yousafzai also talked to a publication about this amazing accomplishment.
Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize, is now the executive producer of Joyland, Pakistan’s official Oscars entry.

The news was reported by the magazine Variety, which also said that Malala has joined forces with Apple Inc. for three projects.

Yousafzai also talked to a publication about this amazing accomplishment. She said she is very proud to support the film because it shows that Pakistani artists are some of the best in the world.

 

Malala said, “Joyland asks us to open our eyes to the people closest to us—to see our family and friends as they are, not through the lens of our own expectations or societal bias.”

Khoosatfilms also told people about the news on their Instagram account. They put down: “It’s a happy month for Joyland. In addition to being Pakistan’s first official Oscar entry, we are thrilled to have the amazing Malala Yousafzai join the Joyland team as our new Executive Producer.”

Joyland is a Saim Sadiq’s directorial film featuring; Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Raasti Farooqui and many more in vital roles.

The film had its first premiere at the Cannes 2022. It is slated to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022.

Also Read

Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for her husband, 'grateful to have you'
Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for her husband, ‘grateful to have you’

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. She...

