Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan to help flood affectees

Malala Yousafzai, a former education activist who is now a movie producer, will soon go to Pakistan to help the people there who have been hurt by floods.

On October 12, the executive producer of Joyland will go back to her home country for a three-day trip.

The Malala Fund has already given the International Rescue Committee a grant for emergency aid (IRC). With this grant, the IRC will help girls in Sindh and Balochistan with their mental health and social lives.

It will also provide emergency education services so that girls can keep going to school and fix up and rehabilitate 10 government schools for girls that have been damaged.

Yousafzai recently announced that her production company, Extracurricular, is working on the following projects:

A documentary on the historic haenyeo fisherwomen society of Jeju Island, South Korea.

A feature adapted from Elaine Hsieh Chou’s book Disorientation.

A series based on Asha Lemmie’s New York Times best-selling novel, Fifty Words for Rain.