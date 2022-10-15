Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember late actor Jeetu

Actor Jitendra Shastri, better known by his stage as Jeetu, passed away.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and others expressed his sorrow on Twitter.

His death’s cause is still a mystery.

Actor Rajesh Tailang also tweeted in Hindi, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him, it’s my good fortune. #JitendraShastri My regards to Jitu Bhai.”

In movies like Black Friday (2004), Taanashah (2020), and Charas: A Joint Effort, Jeetu Shastri has appeared (2004). His final appearance was in TVF Tripling. Amol Parashar shared a photo with Jeetu to honour him. “Rest in peace, Chilla bhai,” it said. Will relax with you in a different location and time.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire also paid tribute to Jeetu on social media: “Graduate of National School of Drama, my forefather actor Jitendra Shastri is no more with us. He was from Ujjain. Apart from films, his theater contribution will be remembered. He was also a part of Rangamandal Bharat Bhavan Bhopal. Farewell my brother.”