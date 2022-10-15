Advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember late actor Jeetu

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember late actor Jeetu

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember late actor Jeetu

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember late actor Jeetu

  • Actor Jitendra Shastri, better known by his stage as Jeetu, passed away.
  • Actor Manoj Bajpayee and others expressed his sorrow on Twitter.
  • His death’s cause is still a mystery.
Actor Jitendra Shastri, better known by his stage as Jeetu, passed away. Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his sorrow on Twitter. His death’s cause is still a mystery. Manoj shared, “So sad to hear of the passing away of my senior and initial mumbai days friend Jeetu shastri!”“A great actor and a exemplary human being! Rest in peace mere bhai! This material world couldn’t know what to do with a divine soul like you! Heartbroken Om Shanti,” he added.

Actor Rajesh Tailang also tweeted in Hindi, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him, it’s my good fortune. #JitendraShastri My regards to Jitu Bhai.”

In movies like Black Friday (2004), Taanashah (2020), and Charas: A Joint Effort, Jeetu Shastri has appeared (2004). His final appearance was in TVF Tripling. Amol Parashar shared a photo with Jeetu to honour him. “Rest in peace, Chilla bhai,” it said. Will relax with you in a different location and time.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire also paid tribute to Jeetu on social media: “Graduate of National School of Drama, my forefather actor Jitendra Shastri is no more with us. He was from Ujjain. Apart from films, his theater contribution will be remembered. He was also a part of Rangamandal Bharat Bhavan Bhopal. Farewell my brother.”

