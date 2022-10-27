Mareeha Safdar talks about her experience of being homeless

Mareeha Safdar was the first runner-up of Tamasha Ghar.

Mareeha Safdar is stunning. UK, Bollywood, and Pakistani actress and model. Mareeha said about her personal life on Fuchsia. She went to London at 17 to make something of her life, but instead of living with her family, she worked odd jobs and ultimately became a model for various projects. Mareeha Safdar, the first runner-up of Tamasha Ghar, was adored for her honesty.

Her path was difficult. Mareeha was rebellious and dropped out of A-levels due to dyslexia. She moved to London, her mother’s hometown, to succeed. She departed with 35,000 Pakistani Rupees, nothing. She worked in sales and moved about with friends. She was homeless some days.

Mareeha would then sleep on trains, although she had to get off at a stop to get another train to finish sleeping. She said this has made her resilient and ready for the best. After things improved, she bought and packed sandwiches for the homeless since she understood their anguish.

