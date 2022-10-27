Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mareeha Safdar talks about her experience of being homeless

Mareeha Safdar talks about her experience of being homeless

Articles
Advertisement
Mareeha Safdar talks about her experience of being homeless

Mareeha Safdar talks about her experience of being homeless

Advertisement
  • Mareeha Safdar was the first runner-up of Tamasha Ghar.
  • Dropped out of A-levels due to dyslexia and moved to London aged 17.
  • Mareeha used to sleep on trains and pack sandwiches for the homeless.
Advertisement

Mareeha Safdar is stunning. UK, Bollywood, and Pakistani actress and model. Mareeha said about her personal life on Fuchsia. She went to London at 17 to make something of her life, but instead of living with her family, she worked odd jobs and ultimately became a model for various projects. Mareeha Safdar, the first runner-up of Tamasha Ghar, was adored for her honesty.

Her path was difficult. Mareeha was rebellious and dropped out of A-levels due to dyslexia. She moved to London, her mother’s hometown, to succeed. She departed with 35,000 Pakistani Rupees, nothing. She worked in sales and moved about with friends. She was homeless some days.

Mareeha would then sleep on trains, although she had to get off at a stop to get another train to finish sleeping. She said this has made her resilient and ready for the best. After things improved, she bought and packed sandwiches for the homeless since she understood their anguish.

Homeless Mareeha struggles:

Also Read

Tamasha fame Mareeha Safdar looks ravishing in bold photos
Tamasha fame Mareeha Safdar looks ravishing in bold photos

After weeks of drama, Pakistan's most popular reality show Tamasha came to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece's birthday celebration
Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece's birthday celebration
Daisy Ridley has 'no idea' about Star Wars return
Daisy Ridley has 'no idea' about Star Wars return
Muneeb Butt discusses the challenges of portraying Sar E Rah's character
Muneeb Butt discusses the challenges of portraying Sar E Rah's character
Armeena Rana Khan’s new bold video set social media on fire
Armeena Rana Khan’s new bold video set social media on fire
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story