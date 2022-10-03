Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s outing didn’t go well, report

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s bodyguards roughed up a paparazzi.

The Suicide Squad stars were at dinner at a Buenos Aires restaurant.

When photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera tried to take pictures of them.

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s outing didn’t go well after one of their security assaulted a paparazzi, according to Marca.

When the accused photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquera, attempted to capture images of the Suicide Squad actors, they were having dinner at a restaurant in Buenos Aires.

In addition, according to the account, the British bodyguards of the stars charged the paparazzi, knocked him to the ground, and thrashed him until he pleaded to be left alone.

A separate photo was presented in a different TMZ report. According to the report, Mr. Pedro was “aggressive and encroaching on their space” when they got inside the automobile.

According to the account, the driver sped up to avoid the photographer, but Robbie was already halfway inside the car and had to get out to avoid suffering catastrophic injuries.

When Robbie fell to the ground, it appears that the paparazzi took advantage of the opportunity to photograph her, prompting the Birds of Prey star’s companions to step in and stop them.

Infobae claims that the photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquera, was allegedly beaten by Robbie’s buddies, leaving him with a fractured arm and a bloody scalp. According to reports, the two pals in question are being held.

Margot Robbie already expressed her irritation with the Barbie leaks from her upcoming movie.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” the actor added.

“We look like we’re laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside.”

She lamented how “this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

