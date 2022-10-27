Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid tribute journalist Arshad Sharif

Mariyam Nafees posted a video of people laying rosepetals outside late Arshad Sharif’s driveway.

The actress was overjoyed to see locals honouring the TV news anchor in such a dignified manner.

She joined the millions of people mourning Sharif’s untimely and mysterious death.

Following the tragic and mysterious death of journalist Arshad Sharif, Pakistanis and celebrities have expressed their condolences and demanded an investigation into the incident.

While social media platforms were flooded with condemnations and outcries from people all over the world, Lollywood actress Mariyam Nafees took to Twitter to express her outrage with a video honouring the late journalist.

In order to fulfil his mother’s wishes, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress posted a video of people laying rosepetals outside late Sharif’s driveway. The Mohabbat Na Kariyo actress was overjoyed to see locals honouring the TV news anchor in such a dignified yet grand manner.

Nafees’ tweet received thousands of likes, and she joined the millions of people who were rocked to their core by the shocking news.

Nafees has recently appeared in Meray Mohsin, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Munafiq, Jhooti Fitrat, and Ishq Jalebi, with Aik Gunah Aur Sahi in the works.

Advertisement • “چاہتی ہوں میرےبیٹےکاجنازہ پھولوں سےلداہو” – ارشدشریف کی والدہ کی اپیل کےبعدشہریوں نے انکےگھرکےباہرپھولوں کےڈھیرلگادیئے 💔🥺 #ArshadSharifShaheed pic.twitter.com/er1uALNQH6 — Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) October 27, 2022

Haroon Shahid, a Pakistani musician and actor, is among the millions of people mourning Sharif’s untimely and mysterious death.

The Meray Dost Meray Yaar actor expressed his condolences on Twitter. Shahid posted on Twitter, “Zuhar has arrived! Arshad Sharif, Khuda Hafiz I’d love to see some photos from the funeral and how the people of Islamabad bid him farewell.”

Zuhar has arrived! Arshad Sharif, Khuda Hafiz.???????? I’d love to see some photos from the funeral and how the people of Islamabad bid him farewell.

October 27, 2022 — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon 5hahid)

Shahid has recently appeared in films such as Aakhir Kab Tak, Amanat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat, and Tinkay Ka Sahara, to name a few.

