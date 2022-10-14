Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer expecting first child

Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, are going to be parents.

The music producer, who is 47, and Meryl Streep’s daughter, an actress who is 36, will have the baby in a few months. Grace, who is Meryl Streep’s daughter, confirmed the news on Tuesday when she wore a tight red dress that showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York. (13.10.22)

A source told Page Six on Tuesday that they are very happy and that Mark has always wanted to be a father.

The Grammy-winner, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Grace in August, posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram in August, saying: “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love.

“So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”

Mark and Grace were together for about a year before they got married in a small country ceremony on the DJ’s 46th birthday, September 4.

