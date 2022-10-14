Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer expecting first child

Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer expecting first child

Articles
Advertisement
Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer expecting first child

Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer expecting first child

Advertisement
  • Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, are going to be parents.
  • Mark and Grace were together for about a year before they got married.

The music producer, who is 47, and Meryl Streep’s daughter, an actress who is 36, will have the baby in a few months. Grace, who is Meryl Streep’s daughter, confirmed the news on Tuesday when she wore a tight red dress that showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York. (13.10.22)

Advertisement

A source told Page Six on Tuesday that they are very happy and that Mark has always wanted to be a father.

The Grammy-winner, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Grace in August, posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram in August, saying: “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love.

“So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”

Mark and Grace were together for about a year before they got married in a small country ceremony on the DJ’s 46th birthday, September 4.

Also Read

Dua Lipa having good time with Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Dua Lipa having good time with Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted holding hands and cuddling up....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story