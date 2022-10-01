Marvel removes award-winning Pakistani as Blade’s director

Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali will no longer be directed by Bassam Tariq.

Tariq expressed gratitude to Marvel Studios and Kevin Fiege.

Blade, a movie starring Mahershala Ali and produced by Marvel Studios, will no longer be directed by Bassam Tariq, the studio has announced. John Fiege

Advertisement

The president of Marvel Studios confirmed that Karachi-born Tariq will continue in his role as an executive producer despite the studio’s ongoing search for a new director.

Marvel Studios declared in a formal manner, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Tariq is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film.”

For his part, Tariq expressed gratitude to Marvel Studios and Kevin Fiege saying, “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Blade experienced a significant setback months before it entered production when the company let go of Tariq, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When the film’s production was about to begin in November, Tariq departed because of a scheduling conflict.

It is unknown if his departure will cause a delay in production or have any other impact.

Advertisement

Release date for the vampire action movie with Mahershala Ali as the title character is set for November 2023. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, who play supporting roles, will be present with him.

Since its announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Blade has become one of the most eagerly anticipated Marvel projects.

Also Read Fawad Khan has announced his intention to leave the drama profession The name Fawad Khan has become almost synonymous with the most successful...