Mary Lambert & Wyatt Paige ties knot in romantic, rustic ceremony

Mary Lambert has found a love that will last her a lifetime. After four years of dating, Lambert and Wyatt Paige exchanged vows on Saturday in an accepting, gender-neutral Oakland, Maine wedding.

A reception was hosted in a barn on the property after Lambert, 33, and Hermansen, a professor who prefers the pronouns they/them, were married there in a garden ceremony. Their wedding style reflected the fall scenery of New England.

“We’re on a farm, but we’re also wearing our fine shoes,” is the exact description of how it feels. Lambert informs others about her special day. “It wasn’t intended to resemble any other wedding, though. We sincerely hope it will be us. We aimed to have a wedding that inspires people to plan their own event.”

In front of 150 guests, the pair, who co-hosts the podcast The Manic Episodes, exchanged vows they had written themselves.

It was crucial for the couple to have space to make their own vows because they are both authors and Mary is an artist, poet, and someone who expresses herself creatively, according to Hermansen.

Friends sang songs that were special to the couple during their “wonderful” wedding, which was handled by a close friend, Leslie Yingling. Lambert also had a friend there playing the harp.

Hermansen, on the other hand, purchased his burnt orange suit from Bindle & Keep in Brooklyn, a business that specialized in creating gender-neutral clothes for customers.

They say it was fantastic to go through the entire fitting process with someone who was so sensitive to using my pronouns correctly and watching out for gendered language while discussing my body or what I was going to wear. It has been truly fantastic, and their inclusivity is amazing.

The “bride and broom” couple, who referred to themselves as such, eschewed conventional wedding parties in favor of “broomsbabes” and “bridesbabes,” with the roles of “captain” and “president” taking the place of the customary maid of honor and best man, respectively.

With regard to their original wedding party twist, Lambert says, “We thought it was really charming and humorous.” “I just didn’t see it when we were looking for other couples in bridal publications who were similar to us. I am aware that they exist, but many of the gender relations have felt somewhat restricting.

Even I, a huge bride, have wondered, “Oh, am I supposed to be losing weight right now?” even though I am happy with the way I look. We’ve been fighting against a lot of things, one of which was our wedding party.”

“We basically decided to go full-on keeping the tradition while introducing a little bit of gender-radical, gender-neutral stuff,” says Hermansen.

The Massachusetts-based couple exchanged three tiny diamond-studded thin gold bands from a nearby jeweler named Rebekah Brooks after saying “I do.” The bands had an ivy vine motif.

In addition to a vegan curry option and a vanilla funfetti cake, they decided to serve their guests a “full-on, big-ass BBQ” with cornbread and potatoes from Big Tree Catering. Since Lambert and Hermansen don’t consume alcohol, they made sure to offer a mockingbird margarita as their specialty mocktail at cocktail hour.

According to Hermansen, “it’s crucial to us to be inclusive of other sober individuals.” “We have a large number of sober friends and family members, and I’m glad to say that this is becoming more prevalent. When attending a wedding, it used to be as simple as saying, “Okay, guess I’ll be drinking club soda all night.” This is awful.”

Although Lambert claims that she “meticulously picked every single song to every single occasion” before the big day, a DJ spun music on the dance floor.

She responds, “I’m too much of a control freak to let that just go by the wayside,” and Hermansen cracks a joke, “I feel like if the music wouldn’t be to your liking, you would just storm up there nonetheless and start performing!”

Lambert did perform at the reception; she sang a duet called “Love Is Love” with her queer mother Mary Kay Lambert. The newlyweds selected the jazz standard “Misty” by Ella Fitzgerald as their first dance song.

One day prior to the wedding, the couple held a creative rehearsal dinner they nicknamed the “Lovebird Tribute Concert,” complete with tacos and an open mike so that their friends could perform.

According to Hermansen, “Mary and I simply know so many great, creative people. We wanted to have some structure, but we also just wanted it to be a really huge love fest, free-for-all, like a giant open mic, essentially.” “We just wanted to give them a flag pole so they could fly their weird flag,”

Lambert and Hermansen met on Tinder in May 2018, and it took them four years to get married. Both had had experienced traumatic breakups at the time, and neither was looking for a committed partnership.

Despite Lambert’s prominence, Hermsansen claims they were unaware of her existence; this led the “Secrets” singer to wonder if her future husband was truly “big-time following” her while feigning ignorance.

There’s no way a human person feels this way or would react to things in this way, Lambert adds. “It was because everything Wyatt said felt so precisely crafted,” she continues. “[They must have] just wanted to impress me,” I thought.

It was the actual deal, alas. Because of their shared problems with mental illness, Lambert claims that the two connected “very instantly.”

She says, “I knew that we were going to fall in love,” adding that she was cautious about diving in head first because she had experienced heartache in the past.

Hermansen was quick to see Lambert was the one. The couple got hitched in November 2021.

“Queer folks are quite frequently very sceptical about marriage,” they claim. “But when I met Mary, she had the same romantic notions about marriage as I had. She had the entire fantasy in her heart, and meeting someone I could envision myself with in that way meant the world to me.”

One month in, they decided to seek relationship counseling to keep things on the right track because, according to Lambert, they were “ready to make that investment” in one another.

“Being married for a queer person is, in my opinion,… I’m not sure if that applies to straight individuals similarly, but I believe we are welcome. We succeeded, “she claims. “I want to be known in this manner. I desire to be acknowledged as a married pair.”

What’s coming up for the couple is a future honeymoon in Japan as well as starting a family. Lambert announces that she is now working on an album that focuses on body image and self-acceptance and exclaims, “We’re going to have babies soon!” “Our marriage will be the link and the oath that forms the basis of this family.”

