Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mathira answers all the favourite questions about herself

Mathira answers all the favourite questions about herself

Articles
Advertisement
Mathira answers all the favourite questions about herself

Mathira hosted herself on ‘The Insta Show’.

Advertisement

The unique and interesting show in which Mathira interviewed herself on ‘The Insta Show’ aired on BOL Entertainment.

Viewers were impressed by the show in which Mathira was the guest and host on the TV programme. Mathira also answered all the questions that her fans wanted to know about their favourite TV host.

 


Who is Mahira?

Did you know Mathira’s nickname is Thea? She revealed her close friend gave the name which means ‘goddess’

When asked about the title she has been given in the film industry, Mathira said people who are deprived and hungry comes up with such clichés.

Comedy is a joke 

Regarding an incident with the late comedy king Umar Sharif, Mathira said she was upset with the he made some edgy comments during an award show and humiliated her.

However, she now realizes that it was a joke and she should not have it seriously. She said taking comedy seriously affects the comedian and dilutes the joke. “A joke should be always light.”

Advertisement


‘Kudaai, Judaai, aur…’

Asked about being the brand ambassador of a taboo product, Mathira said she was approached by the company and the news went on global media.

Advertisement

“Pakistan has three things. Khudai, Judaai, aur…? she said. Mathira said there is a lot of frustration among people in Pakistan and there is lack of education.

She said men have being a huge space while the opportunities for women are very limited.

Advertisement

Casting Couch

About the prevalence of the casting couch, she said there are rumours and she never found any evidence in the Pakistan’s media industry.

However, she said received many rejections from directors who called her dark, talentless and not fit for media. But she never received any indecent offers as they believed she was vocal and would expose them.


Divorce is better than toxic life

On rise of celebrity divorces, Mathira said such incidents happen as people haven’t learned to resolve their problems.

“Divorce life is better than toxic life,” she said.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

WATCH THE FULL SHOW:


 

Also Read

The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show
The Insta Show: Mathira & Mustafa Chaudhry outdo Tabish Hashmi’s show

Treat for the eyes, famous comedian and versatile artist Mustafa Chaudhry appeared...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story