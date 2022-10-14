Sana Fakhar shared her divorce news on her Instagram post.

Mathira showed her sympathy to her as she confirms her divorce.

Sana Fakhar has had a lengthy and successful career as a public figure. She began her career acting in Pakistani films, appearing in a number of successful Urdu and Punjabi films.

Being married to her spouse Fakhar Jaffri during the height of her career made Sana Fakhar an outlier in Lollywood at the time.

Since being married in 2008, Sana and Fakhar Jaffri had been together for 14 years. The duo was regarded as one of the most reliable ones in Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

They have always been spotted together. They have two sons between them. However, because the pair is no longer together, things have broken down between them.

The fitness freak shared the heartbreaking news that they had parted ways on Instagram. Sana acknowledged that divorce is painful and that she had experienced both highs and lows in her life with her spouse, but she wished Fakahr Jaffri all the best as they both move on.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mathira commented on Sana’s post in which she confirmed her divorce news with public, she wrote “Meri jaaaan you stay strong I pray Moula blesses u I hope u are okay and we all love u.. I will pray for u ❤️ may Allah ease ur pain ❤️ meriiii jaaan u stay strong our tigress”

