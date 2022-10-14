Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mathira’s amusing commitment to raise awareness of breast cancer

Mathira’s amusing commitment to raise awareness of breast cancer

Articles
Advertisement
Mathira’s amusing commitment to raise awareness of breast cancer

Mathira’s amusing commitment to raise awareness of breast cancer

Advertisement
  • Mathira’s amusing commitment to raising awareness of breast cancer.
  • Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, television host, and actress.
  • She wrote, ‘Celebrate #breastcancerawareness month’.
Advertisement

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modelling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

In contrast to her bold nature stirring up a hornet’s nest, She collaborated with the new brand as her Celebrate #breastcancerawareness month with Josh and pledge to self-check. Remember, early detection can save your life!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Josh (@_josh_official)

Advertisement

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer. Different parts of the breast can be where breast cancer starts.

Also Read

Mathira slams Malala Yousafzai and calls her hypocrite girl
Mathira slams Malala Yousafzai and calls her hypocrite girl

Malala Yousafzai recently came under fire from Mathira. Mathira said that she...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story