Mathira’s amusing commitment to raise awareness of breast cancer

Mathira’s amusing commitment to raising awareness of breast cancer.

Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, television host, and actress.

She wrote, ‘Celebrate #breastcancerawareness month’.

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modelling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

In contrast to her bold nature stirring up a hornet’s nest, She collaborated with the new brand as her Celebrate #breastcancerawareness month with Josh and pledge to self-check. Remember, early detection can save your life!

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer. Different parts of the breast can be where breast cancer starts.

